Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride Sells 1,386 Shares

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $51,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 433,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of -0.09. Talend SA has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at $16,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Talend by 75.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 410,089 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Talend by 30.0% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at $6,212,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,932,000 after acquiring an additional 150,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

