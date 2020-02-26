Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 30th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TAOP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,600. Taoping has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

