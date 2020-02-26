Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,158 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 1,596,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

