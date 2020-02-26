Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 248.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Target by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after buying an additional 1,114,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,326,000 after buying an additional 466,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

