Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $94.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TARO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,508. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $109.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 209.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

