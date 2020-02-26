Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 8.93%.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $671,934.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.