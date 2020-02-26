Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.30 ($2.94).

A number of brokerages have commented on TW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In related news, insider Irene Dorner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806.

TW stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 212.40 ($2.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,232,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.54. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 237.70 ($3.13). The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.