TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 14,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,113. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

