TCW Group Inc. Acquires 130,676 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,676 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $42,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Centene by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Centene by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,148,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. 741,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

