TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,737,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,168,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 8,797,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.