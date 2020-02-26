TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,468 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 70,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,240. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.