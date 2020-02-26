TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of IHS Markit worth $123,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IHS Markit by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

INFO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 2,447,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,850. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

