TCW Group Inc. Buys 194,836 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 219.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,836 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

