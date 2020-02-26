TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,863 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Chubb worth $103,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.23. 126,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

