TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 3,252,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,943. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

