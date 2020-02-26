TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,398.99. 1,683,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

