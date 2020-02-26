TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197,684 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Textron worth $44,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after buying an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 747,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Textron by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,545,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

