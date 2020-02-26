TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,032 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $81,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

