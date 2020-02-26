TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 452,825 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,075,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,044 shares of company stock valued at $420,548. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

