TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,311 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $58,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. 179,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,106. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

