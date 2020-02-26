TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of S&P Global worth $94,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $284.84. 922,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.95 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average is $268.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

