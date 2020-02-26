TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of McKesson worth $52,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after acquiring an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.07. The company had a trading volume of 261,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

