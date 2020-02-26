TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises 1.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of TransUnion worth $152,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 631,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,964,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,018.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 373,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,524 shares of company stock worth $2,841,663. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.79. 33,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,780. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

