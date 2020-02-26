TCW Group Inc. Has $106.50 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Align Technology worth $106,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,065,000 after buying an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 5,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 145,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,176,000 after buying an additional 142,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $227.25. 40,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.74 and a 200-day moving average of $237.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

