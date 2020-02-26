TCW Group Inc. Has $162.20 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,698 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Paypal worth $162,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

