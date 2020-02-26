TCW Group Inc. Has $229.52 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65,687 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $229,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $179.57. 10,866,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.03, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

