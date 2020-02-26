TCW Group Inc. Has $259.57 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,967 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $259,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $14,978,982 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,361,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average is $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $563.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

