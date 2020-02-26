TCW Group Inc. Has $285.80 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,835 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 3.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.28% of American Tower worth $285,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.02. The stock had a trading volume of 119,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $171.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.57.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

