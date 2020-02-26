TCW Group Inc. Has $47.61 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,726 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.98. 4,219,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.