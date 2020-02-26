TCW Group Inc. Has $55.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,853 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.69. 3,432,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

