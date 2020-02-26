TCW Group Inc. Has $58.05 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,302 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $58,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 111,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

