TCW Group Inc. Has $62.64 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,064 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $62,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 60,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 1,292,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,373. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

