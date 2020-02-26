TCW Group Inc. Has $69.44 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,371 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $69,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. 22,989,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315,939. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

