TCW Group Inc. Has $93.93 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Waste Connections worth $93,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. 34,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.35.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.