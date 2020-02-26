TCW Group Inc. Has $97.72 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $97,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 208,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of C traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,313,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,873. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

