TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,623 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $83,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

BSX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,263. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $424,181.84. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,288 shares of company stock worth $9,117,768. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

