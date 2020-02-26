TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Corteva worth $57,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 153,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

