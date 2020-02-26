TCW Group Inc. Increases Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Conagra Brands worth $51,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after buying an additional 151,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,839,000 after buying an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,637,000 after buying an additional 528,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE CAG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,700. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

