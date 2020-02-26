TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,468,885 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $57,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,204,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 344,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 461,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.