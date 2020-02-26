TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $33,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after acquiring an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,931,000 after acquiring an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.07.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.79. 95,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,405. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

