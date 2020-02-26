TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,790 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Metlife worth $67,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Metlife by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. 5,950,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

