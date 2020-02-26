TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,833 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Molina Healthcare worth $54,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,875 shares of company stock worth $681,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $129.06. 15,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

