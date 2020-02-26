TCW Group Inc. Sells 113,418 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,418 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $87,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,550,753. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

