TCW Group Inc. Sells 157,444 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,444 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $69,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,083,000 after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,258,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 450,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

