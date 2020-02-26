TCW Group Inc. Sells 194,512 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,512 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Lennar worth $79,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 31.3% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $32,164,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $368,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,254. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.