TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.76. The company had a trading volume of 695,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,311. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

