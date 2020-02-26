TCW Group Inc. Sells 242,652 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,652 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of nVent Electric worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,303,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 571,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

