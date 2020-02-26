TCW Group Inc. Sells 27,940 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,940 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $132,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 27.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 434,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $75,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.08. 16,341,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,548,322. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

