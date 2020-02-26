TCW Group Inc. Sells 295,460 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 295,460 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Corning worth $71,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,709. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

