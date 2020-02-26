TCW Group Inc. Sells 38,265 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,265 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $34,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,450.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

